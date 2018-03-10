Beer does it again

Beer does it again

Baseball

Beer does it again

CLEMSON, SC – For the third time in three games Seth Beer hit a home run for the Tigers.

In the bottom of the third with two outs and Grayson Byrd on third Seth hit a home run to right.

After three the Tigers lead 9-0.

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

It was another busy week on the Clemson recruiting front. Four prospects reported scholarship offers from Clemson last week, and the Tigers picked up one commitment for their 2019 class. In addition, a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home