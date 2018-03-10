Clemson one of 4-star DL's top visits

Recruiting

Fast-rising prospect recaps junior day experience

Forest Park (Ga.) four-star Justin Eboigbe earned one of his first offers from Auburn in late January. He now has more than 20 offers, with many of the nation’s premier programs highlighting his list.

Eboigbe (6-5, 261) has seen his recruiting stock soar over the past couple of months. Since late January, the 2019 defensive lineman has racked up offers from Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others.

Clemson offered him in mid-February and attracted him to campus last Saturday for the program’s junior day.

“It was great,” Eboigbe said of the visit. “I had a chance to watch spring practice, talk with the position (coaches), the defensive coordinator and head coach.”

Eboigbe had an incredible junior season last fall before the offers flooded in this year. Clemson views him as a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing both end and tackle.

What did he hear from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus?

“That they have guys leaving,” Eboigbe said. “So there would be a chance to compete for playing time (early).”

One of the highlights of the visit for Eboigbe was touring Clemson’s $55 million football operations complex.

“Looks good,” he said. “One of the best in the country.”

Eboigbe is not planning to commit before his senior season begins.

He recently went to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee as well.

The fast-rising recruit said Clemson is one of the best visits he has been on thus far.

“They’re one of the tops I’ve seen,” he said.

Eboigbe is ranked as a top-10 strong-side defensive end and top-150 overall prospect in the 2019 class by some recruiting services.

