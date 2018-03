Clemson jumped on Georgia Tech early as they go for the sweep of Georgia Tech.

Logan Davidson was hit by a pitch before Seth Beer walked. Patrick Cromwell walked to load the bases. Chris Williams hit a sacrifice fly to score Davidson. Robert Jolly singled to score Beer and advance Cromwell to third. Justin Hawkins walked with two outs. Grayson Byrd singled to score Jolly and Cromwell. Logan Davidson doubled scoring Hawkins, Byrd and Teodosio.

After one Clemson leads 7-0.