Lee: "It was a great day of baseball"

Lee: "It was a great day of baseball"

Baseball

Lee: "It was a great day of baseball"

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it was a great day of baseball, a very long one.

Watch coach Lee’s postgame on TCITV:

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

It was another busy week on the Clemson recruiting front. Four prospects reported scholarship offers from Clemson last week, and the Tigers picked up one commitment for their 2019 class. In addition, a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home