Mitchell shines for Tigers in semifinal loss

NEW YORK — The last time Shelton Mitchell played against Virginia, he did not score a single point and was 0-for-3 from the field and turned the ball over three times.

It was without a doubt the Clemson point guards worst performance of the season. However in Friday’s 64-58 loss to the Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Virginia could not stop him.

Once again, Mitchell shined on the biggest of stages, scoring a game-high 18 points, while connecting on 5-of-11 shots, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

In his four ACC Tournament games to date, Mitchell is averaging better than 20 points per game.