Mitchell shines for Tigers in semifinal loss

Mitchell shines for Tigers in semifinal loss

Feature

Mitchell shines for Tigers in semifinal loss

NEW YORK — The last time Shelton Mitchell played against Virginia, he did not score a single point and was 0-for-3 from the field and turned the ball over three times.

It was without a doubt the Clemson point guards worst performance of the season. However in Friday’s 64-58 loss to the Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Virginia could not stop him.

Once again, Mitchell shined on the biggest of stages, scoring a game-high 18 points, while connecting on 5-of-11 shots, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

In his four ACC Tournament games to date, Mitchell is averaging better than 20 points per game.

, , , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

It was another busy week on the Clemson recruiting front. Four prospects reported scholarship offers from Clemson last week, and the Tigers picked up one commitment for their 2019 class. In addition, a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home