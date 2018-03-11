Beer, Tigers finding their groove

Clemson is off to a perfect start in ACC play after sweeping Georgia Tech this past weekend. After defeating the Jackets 3-2 Friday night, the sixth-ranked Tigers then took both games of the double header Saturday with scores of 7-3 and 13-2.

Seth Beer seems to be finding his groove again. The junior hit a home run in each of the three games and is now leading the team with six home runs on the season.

“It’s one of those things where I started off the season with a leg kick,” Beer said after Saturday’s games. “Throughout that I just wasn’t feeling quite as comfortable. So I went back to the toe tap and so far it’s coming along and I’m starting to feel good and get some timing off of some of these pitchers.”

The entire lineup seems to be seeing the ball well right now as the Tigers outscored Georgia Tech 23-7 this weekend and are now off to their best start since the 2002 season.

“I think the more at-bats, the more times guys get to face pitching consecutively throughout the course of a season I feel like you start to get comfortable and you start to get a groove going,” Beer said. “I think for us right now it’s being almost respectful to the game, like we’re playing as hard as we can through and through and guys aren’t getting arrogant and cocky.

“We might be winning some ball games because we know what baseball is and we’re just going out there and playing as hard as we can. Every pitch, every at-bat and every time you step on the bump, that’s what I think is really crucial right now and really big and that’s kind of why good stuff has happened for us right now.”

Beer credits the team’s success at the plate to simply just going back to the basic fundamentals of hitting, which are timing and seeing the ball well.

“I think the biggest thing is we’ve almost kind of dumbed it down to the basic principles of hitting which are just having good timing and seeing the ball,” the Suwanee, Ga. native said. “I think a lot of the guys were like, ‘Okay I understand that’ earlier in the season but now it’s to the point where it’s, ‘Okay I understand what I need to do at the plate to give myself a chance of having success.’

“Everybody talks about how we’re trying to square up a ball with a round bat and the ball is round so it’s really difficult to hit period. So to dumb it down a little bit kind of makes it easier on us.”

Players supporting other players has also been a huge key to success this season. If one is down, he knows the next guy up behind him can pick him right back up again.

“I think also guys building off of each other,” he said. “It takes pressure off of every guy one through nine in the order and I think it gives guys more confidence to go up there and know that no matter what the next eight guys are going to come up there and help them out.”