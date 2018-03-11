One-on-One with Jake Higginbotham

Jake Higginbotham pitched well and earned the win against Georgia Tech Saturday at Doug Kingsmore. Higginbotham talks about the sweep of Georgia Tech and more on TCITV:
Jake Higginbotham pitched well and earned the win against Georgia Tech Saturday at Doug Kingsmore. Higginbotham talks about the sweep of Georgia Tech and more on TCITV:
If you noticed this weekend’s games with Georgia Tech seemed to go a little faster than a typical college baseball game … that’s because they were. On average, fifth-ranked Clemson’s three-game (…)
The latest D1Baseball rankings are out and the Tigers moved up again this week. Clemson is up to No. 10 in the latest rankings.
It was another busy week on the Clemson recruiting front. Four prospects reported scholarship offers from Clemson last week, and the Tigers picked up one commitment for their 2019 class. In addition, a (…)
The Clemson baseball team moved up five spots to No. 5 in the latest Baseball America Poll, which was released Monday. The Tigers went 5-0 last week, including a three-game sweep of Georgia Tech over the (…)
The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 6 Clemson’s 13-2 win over Georgia Tech in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? After rain delayed the (…)
For all the talk about the young talent Clemson has on offense, especially at quarterback and at wide receiver, it seems as if everyone has forgotten about all the young talent it has on defense as (…)
Since he was young, Donte Grantham’s dream was to play in the NCAA Tournament. He worked towards that dream for the past three years at Clemson and truly felt that this was the year it was going to (…)
Class of 2019 safety Kyle Hamilton named Clemson one of his top seven schools on Sunday night via social media. Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Northwestern and Duke also made the cut for the (…)
When Gabe DeVoe and Donte Grantham saw Clemson’s name pop up on the Selection Show on Sunday, they looked at it proudly. Though they knew they would be selected into the 68-team field as an at-large (…)