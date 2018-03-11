One-on-One with Jake Higginbotham

One-on-One with Jake Higginbotham

Baseball

One-on-One with Jake Higginbotham

Jake Higginbotham pitched well and earned the win against Georgia Tech Saturday at Doug Kingsmore.  Higginbotham talks about the sweep of Georgia Tech and more on TCITV:

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

It was another busy week on the Clemson recruiting front. Four prospects reported scholarship offers from Clemson last week, and the Tigers picked up one commitment for their 2019 class. In addition, a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home