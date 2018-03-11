Simms enjoys playing his home-state school

By: Will Vandervort | March 11, 2018 10:30 am ET

NEW YORK — Aamir Simms likes playing against his home-state teams, but he just wishes his team could have better results on the scoreboard.

A Virginia native, Simms has done his part to try and beat top-ranked Virginia and Virginia Tech this season. Unfortunately for him, the Tigers are 0-3 against those two this season.

Friday night, Clemson was eliminated from the ACC Tournament by the Cavaliers thanks to a 64-58 loss at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the tournament semifinals.

Simms, who scored 10 points against Virginia back on Jan. 23 in Charlottesville, likes playing against his home-state school. He tallied 6 points and grabbed four rebounds in Friday’s game.