Tigers back in the Big Dance

Clemson’s men’s basketball program is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers were selected as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region. Clemson will play New Mexico State on Friday in San Diego.

The Tigers (23-9) are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2010-11 season. This is the second time the Tigers will be in the tournament under head coach Brad Brownell.

Clemson, one of nine ACC teams in the tournament, will be making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance overall. The Tigers are 9-11 all time in NCAA Tournament games.

In 2011, Clemson went 1-1 in the tournament, beating UAB, 70-52, in the First Four round and then losing to West Virginia in the second round, 84-76.