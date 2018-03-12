Beer named ACC Player of the Week

GREENBORO, N.C. — Clemson’s Seth Beer and Louisville’s Logan Wyatt have been voted ACC Baseball Co-Players of the Week, while Miami’s Evan McKendry was selected as Pitcher of the Week.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel. This is the second league honor of the season for McKendry, the second of Beer’s career, and the first for Wyatt.

Beer led Clemson to a 5-0 record on the week, including a three-game sweep of Georgia Tech, by hitting a home run in each of the three wins over the Yellow Jackets. The junior first baseman and outfielder from Suwanee, Georgia, was 4-for-11 with three homers, four RBI, five runs and a .500 on-base percentage in the series and totaled at least one run and one hit in each of the five games during the week.

Wyatt was 7-for-12 at the plate with a home run, three doubles, one triple and eight RBI as the No. 10 Cardinals went 3-1 last week with a series win over No. 21 North Carolina. Wyatt added seven walks and scored five runs while registering a 1.250 slugging percentage and .737 on-base percentage in the four games. After opening the week with four hits and five RBI in a win over Morehead State, the sophomore first baseman from Louisville, Kentucky, was 2-for-3 with a pivotal three-run double and scored the game-winning run in Louisville’s 5-4 series-opening victory against the Tar Heels.

McKendry won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday to help Miami clinch its opening conference series with visiting Notre Dame. He struck out a career-high 12 batters, marking his second straight double-digit strikeout performance and bringing his team-leading total to 38 across four starts. The sophomore righthander from Pembroke Pines, Florida, allowed just two hits in earning his third straight win.

–Staff Reports