Clemson makes 'Elite 8' for Louisiana LB

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab 2019 linebacker Bryton Constantin named Clemson one of his “Elite 8” (top) schools on Monday via social media.

Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, TCU and Houston also made the cut for Constantin.

“At this point in my recruiting process I would like to thank all of the schools that believed in me and saw enough potential in me to offer me a scholarship to their university, it is a blessing,” Constantin wrote in a post on Twitter. “I am more than thankful for every coach that has done the strenuous job of recruiting me.

“With the help of God and my family I have came to an agreement with myself that I need to cut my list and focus on these schools. Please respect my decision. God Bless.”

Constantin (6-2, 220) carries approximately 25 offers in total.

Clemson offered him on Feb. 22, and he visited Clemson for its junior day on March 3.

As a junior in 2017, Constantin recorded 104 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

He was named the Class 3A Most Outstanding Defensive Player and earned first-team All-State honors for his efforts as well.