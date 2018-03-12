Grantham shares heartfelt message to his team

Since he was young, Donte Grantham’s dream was to play in the NCAA Tournament. He worked towards that dream for the past three years at Clemson and truly felt that this was the year it was going to happen.

But after an ACL tear earlier this season in his right knee, his college basketball career ended along with his childhood dream of making it to The Big Dance.

It has been a season of many emotions for Grantham, but what prevails is his positive outlook on life, his injury, and the program he helped develop to what it is today.

As the Tigers received its NCAA Tournament bid to play New Mexico State in San Diego on Friday, Grantham felt a mix of emotions. Here is is heartfelt message to his team: