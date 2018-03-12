Latest D1Baseball Rankings

Latest D1Baseball Rankings

Uncategorized

Latest D1Baseball Rankings

The latest D1Baseball rankings are out and the Tigers moved up again this week.  Clemson is up to No. 10 in the latest rankings.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank
1 Oregon State 15-1 3-1 2
2 Florida 15-3 3-2 1
3 Stanford 14-2 3-1 7
4 Kentucky 14-3 3-2 6
5 Arkansas 11-4 2-1 5
6 Texas Tech 15-2 2-2 3
7 Florida State 14-2 3-2 4
8 Ole Miss 15-1 5-0 9
9 Texas A&M 16-1 5-0 10
10 Clemson 15-1 5-0 12
11 TCU 9-4 2-1 8
12 Louisville 14-1 3-1 13
13 Vanderbilt 12-4 2-1 15
14 Indiana 11-4 2-2 14
15 Auburn 15-1 3-1 18
16 Southern Miss 11-4 3-1 16
17 UCLA 10-4 1-2 11
18 East Carolina 12-3 4-0 19
19 Mississippi State 10-6 4-1 21
20 LSU 11-6 3-2 22
21 Duke 12-3 3-1 NR
22 Virginia 10-6 2-2 17
23 UCF 13-3 5-0 NR
24 NC State 13-3 3-1 NR
25 UNLV 15-2 4-1 NR

Uncategorized

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

It was another busy week on the Clemson recruiting front. Four prospects reported scholarship offers from Clemson last week, and the Tigers picked up one commitment for their 2019 class. In addition, a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home