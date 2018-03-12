The latest D1Baseball rankings are out and the Tigers moved up again this week. Clemson is up to No. 10 in the latest rankings.
|Rank
|Team
|Overall Record
|Record Last Week
|Previous Rank
|1
|Oregon State
|15-1
|3-1
|2
|2
|Florida
|15-3
|3-2
|1
|3
|Stanford
|14-2
|3-1
|7
|4
|Kentucky
|14-3
|3-2
|6
|5
|Arkansas
|11-4
|2-1
|5
|6
|Texas Tech
|15-2
|2-2
|3
|7
|Florida State
|14-2
|3-2
|4
|8
|Ole Miss
|15-1
|5-0
|9
|9
|Texas A&M
|16-1
|5-0
|10
|10
|Clemson
|15-1
|5-0
|12
|11
|TCU
|9-4
|2-1
|8
|12
|Louisville
|14-1
|3-1
|13
|13
|Vanderbilt
|12-4
|2-1
|15
|14
|Indiana
|11-4
|2-2
|14
|15
|Auburn
|15-1
|3-1
|18
|16
|Southern Miss
|11-4
|3-1
|16
|17
|UCLA
|10-4
|1-2
|11
|18
|East Carolina
|12-3
|4-0
|19
|19
|Mississippi State
|10-6
|4-1
|21
|20
|LSU
|11-6
|3-2
|22
|21
|Duke
|12-3
|3-1
|NR
|22
|Virginia
|10-6
|2-2
|17
|23
|UCF
|13-3
|5-0
|NR
|24
|NC State
|13-3
|3-1
|NR
|25
|UNLV
|15-2
|4-1
|NR