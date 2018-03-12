No bigger fan of Brownell, Clemson basketball than Dabo

Before Dabo Swinney started his interview after Monday’s practice he made sure to give Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball team some support.
Watch Dabo’s comments on TCITV:
When he was a freshman, no one could stop Dexter Lawrence. The Clemson defensive tackle played a big role in the Tigers’ run to the national championship that year. At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, Lawrence (…)
Elite dual-threat quarterback Taisun Phommachanh visited Clemson for the first time last Friday. The four-star from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms made the long-distance trip with his mother, father, grandfather and (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins cashed in big late Monday night with the Kansas City Chiefs. Watkins, 24 years old, reportedly signed a contract with the Chiefs worth $48 million for three years. (…)
Clemson basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years after an impressive 23-9 record, despite losing senior forward Donte Grantham back on Jan. 20. The Tigers are the No. (…)
The Clemson Tigers swept Georgia Tech this past weekend for the first time since the 2003 season. The Tigers are also 15-1 for the first time since the 2002 season. In this edition of The Clemson (…)
Travis Etienne spoke with the media Monday evening as Clemson wrapped up its seventh day of spring practice. Etienne spoke about his mentality, his confidence, what he plans to work on and how he plans (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says the Tigers’ early enrollees are perhaps the best group they have had since Deshaun Watson and his freshman class back in 2014. “Just physically, they (…)
When he watches him in practice, Trevor Lawrence reminds Jeff Scott of his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Savannah. She is at that age where she is trying to figure what she can and cannot do. Lawrence, (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said following Monday’s practice “it is time to see who can put it together.” Swinney and the staff will get their first look at their team in a full scrimmage (…)