Scott: ‘It is has been a very competitive spring’

Clemson wrapped up its seventh practice of the spring Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, and the one word co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott kept using during his time with the media was “competitive.”

“It is has been a very competitive spring just like we thought it would be, really on both sides of the ball,” he said. “There is a lot of experience and talent coming back so it is a battle.”

Scott said everyone has had their moments, but overall he has seen the offense improve as the spring has gone along.

“That is the big thing about the spring,” he said. “You are not getting ready for an opponent. You are really focused primarily on yourself and improving individually and then within your segments.

“Through seven practices I have seen improvement. Guys are working hard. It is very important to them.”