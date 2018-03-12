Tigers make move up in Baseball America Poll

The Clemson baseball team moved up five spots to No. 5 in the latest Baseball America Poll, which was released Monday.

The Tigers went 5-0 last week, including a three-game sweep of Georgia Tech over the weekend, to improve to 15-1 overall.

Other ACC teams ranked in the Baseball America Poll include Florida State (No. 6), Louisville (No. 12), Duke (No. 20) and NC State (No. 23).

Here is this week’s Baseball America Poll:

Team | Overall Record

1. Oregon State (15-1)

2. Florida (15-3)

3. Stanford (14-2)

4. Kentucky (14-3)

5. Clemson (15-1)

6. Florida State (14-2)

7. Arkansas (11-4)

8. Texas Tech (15-2)

9. Texas Christian (8-4)

10. Texas A&M (16-1)

11. Mississippi (15-1)

12. Louisville (14-1)

13. Auburn (15-1)

14. Vanderbilt (12-4)

15. Southern Mississippi (11-4)

16. UCLA (10-4)

17. Louisiana State (11-6)

18. Indiana (11-4)

19. Central Florida (13-3)

20. Duke (12-3)

21. East Carolina (12-3)

22. Sam Houston State (12-4)

23. North Carolina State (13-3)

24. Illinois (8-4)

25. San Diego State (10-5)