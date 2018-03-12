It was another busy week on the Clemson recruiting front.
Four prospects reported scholarship offers from Clemson last week, and the Tigers picked up one commitment for their 2019 class. In addition, a lot of prospects were coming off visits to Clemson for its junior day last Saturday, March 3.
The Clemson Insider rounds it all up for you in our Weekly Recruiting Recap!
Offers
Clemson offers elite dual-threat QB
Clemson offers fast-rising NC backer
Top punter prospect gets huge offer from Clemson
Tennessee DB talks ‘shocking’ offer from Clemson
Visits
Son of former Tiger D-lineman talks Clemson visit
Dual-threat QB has ‘unbelievable’ Clemson visit
Recruit from Swinney’s alma mater recaps Clemson visit
Clemson one of 4-star DL’s top visits
No. 1 Alabama recruit ‘loved’ Clemson visit
5-star says Clemson has staying power
In-state tight end is a wanted man at Clemson
Clemson ‘very high’ on list of former UF commit
Clemson makes strong first impression on Georgia safety
Elite LB says Clemson ‘totally different’ than other schools
4-star Alabama DB recaps great experience at Clemson
Clemson high on D-end Wooden’s list after visit
Tigers make big move for coveted Florida corner
Clemson No. 1 for 4-star California receiver
Clemson makes a lasting impression on Pennsylvania LB
Big Florida tackle calls Clemson visit ‘mind blowing’
4-star Alabama LB says there’s ‘something different’ about Clemson
Commitments
Nation’s No. 1 punter commits to Clemson: ‘It’s a dream come true’
Other
Standout Georgia safety names Clemson among top schools
Clemson in Top 5 for Louisiana 4-star