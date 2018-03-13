What They Are Saying: Clemson basketball's landmark season

Clemson basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years after an impressive 23-9 record, despite losing senior forward Donte Grantham back on Jan. 20.
The Tigers are the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will play New Mexico State in San Diego on Friday at 9:57 p.m. eastern time.
Clemson is one of nine ACC teams in the tournament. The Tigers finished tied for third in the league with an 11-7 conference record. They beat Boston College in the ACC Tournament, giving them 12 wins overall against ACC teams, the most in one year for a Clemson men’s basketball team.
Here’s what people are saying about Clemson in the NCAA Tournament.