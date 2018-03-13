What They Are Saying: Sammy Watkins

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins cashed in big late Monday night with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Watkins, 24 years old, reportedly signed a contract with the Chiefs worth $48 million for three years.
Watkins was the top free agent wide receiver in the market this season. The Chiefs will be the three-time All-American’s third team since coming into the NFL in 2014. He was drafted by Buffalo as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 Draft. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season.
Here is what is being said about Watkins and what he brings to his new team.