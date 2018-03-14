Etienne ready to take game to next level

Etienne ready to take game to next level

Football

Etienne ready to take game to next level

The game has slowed down for Travis Etienne as he starts year two.  After an amazing freshman year Travis is ready to make an even bigger contribution this year.

TCI caught up with Travis following Monday’s spring practice.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Going into Clemson’s full scrimmage on Wednesday as a part of the team that has stood out most early in spring practice, the secondary seemed to backtrack during the scrimmage. Clemson defensive (…)

reply
15hr

Matt Cooper got his first start with the Tigers Tuesday night as Clemson defeated Charleston Southern 5-0.  Cooper had an impressive first performance as he had two hits on the night. TCI went One-on-One (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home