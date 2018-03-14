One-on-One with Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper got his first start with the Tigers Tuesday night as Clemson defeated Charleston Southern 5-0. Cooper had an impressive first performance as he had two hits on the night.
TCI went One-on-One with Cooper following the win:
