Secondary leaves a lot to be desired

Going into Clemson’s full scrimmage on Wednesday as a part of the team that has stood out most early in spring practice, the secondary seemed to backtrack during the scrimmage.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables expressed clear displeasure with the secondary following the scrimmage, and rising junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen understands his frustration.

“Everyone needs to be accountable for what they do,” Mullen said. “Just knowing what to do, having the edge and being ready to play when it’s your time, taking advantage of every opportunity.”

Coming into spring practice, the cornerback position was certainly a spot of interest. While the core group the Tigers have is a solid group of players in Mullen, Mark Fields and A.J. Terrell, the team still shows a lack of depth at the position.

“I had a conversation with them (Fields and Terrell) today and said we’re all each other has,” Mullen said. “So right now we’ve got to work with that. We’re not going to go out there and make excuses — we’re going to go out there and play. Like I said, holding ourselves accountable and making plays. Just get better.”

After the scrimmage with Venables as displeased as he was, Mullen showed understanding toward why his coach felt the way he did.

“We know what he wants and we know what is good and bad for coach V,” Mullen said. “He just holds us to a higher standard as a lot of people would. He just knows what greatness is and how it’s supposed to look. We hold ourselves accountable for that too because we know how he wants us to practice and how good of a teacher he really is.”

With spring break approaching for the Tigers, Mullen mentioned how even though it is their time off, the players will be keeping themselves in good shape over the next week. It is the “culture” of the team.