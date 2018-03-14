Swinney: "It was kind of what I thought it would be today"

Swinney: "It was kind of what I thought it would be today"

Basketball

Swinney: "It was kind of what I thought it would be today"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday’s scrimmage “was kind of what I thought it would be”.  Swinney said all four quarterbacks played well, but Hunter Johnson had to come out as he “tweaked a hamstring”.  Dabo also talked about how Trevor Lawrence had a big run and is a much better runner than many think.

Watch coach Swinney’s comments on TCITV (apologies for the sound as they had an event going on for Clemson Life in the background):

, , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Going into Clemson’s full scrimmage on Wednesday as a part of the team that has stood out most early in spring practice, the secondary seemed to backtrack during the scrimmage. Clemson defensive (…)

reply
15hr

Matt Cooper got his first start with the Tigers Tuesday night as Clemson defeated Charleston Southern 5-0.  Cooper had an impressive first performance as he had two hits on the night. TCI went One-on-One (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home