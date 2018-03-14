Swinney: "It was kind of what I thought it would be today"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday’s scrimmage “was kind of what I thought it would be”. Swinney said all four quarterbacks played well, but Hunter Johnson had to come out as he “tweaked a hamstring”. Dabo also talked about how Trevor Lawrence had a big run and is a much better runner than many think.

Watch coach Swinney’s comments on TCITV (apologies for the sound as they had an event going on for Clemson Life in the background):