Clemson makes cut for big-time linebacker

Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper narrowed down his recruitment on Thursday, releasing a list of his top 10 schools via social media.

Clemson made the cut for Cooper, along with Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Ohio State, Texas, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Cooper has offers from Notre Dame, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kansas State, Louisville, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

Clemson offered Cooper last August.

“It was unbelievable feeling,” Cooper said of the offer at the time. “It feels like somewhere I can go and be a part of something special.”

Cooper is ranked by ESPN as the No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 102 overall prospect in the 2019 class.