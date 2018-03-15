Clemson offers New Jersey DE

Recruiting

Clemson has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2019 defensive end Aeneas DiCosmo, he announced via social media Thursday evening.

“Thrilled to have received an offer from Clemson University,” DiCosmo wrote in a Twitter post.

DiCosmo (6-2, 220) has two dozen offers in total, including ones from Boston College, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Duke, Harvard, Princeton, Yale and others.

DiCosmo comes from strong bloodlines, with his father having played at Boston College.

