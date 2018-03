SAN DIEGO — Clemson’s Marcquise Reed and Gabe DeVoe spoke to the media prior to Thursday’s practices at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in San Diego.

The two players spoke about the Terrorist attacks in Spain this past summer, Donte Grantham’s injury and Friday’s opponent, New Mexico State.

The Tigers and the Aggies tip off at 9:57 p.m., eastern time in the First-Round of the NCAA Tournament.