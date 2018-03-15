Elliott: Bryant feeling other quarterbacks on his heels

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased with the pace of Wednesday’s scrimmage and his quarterbacks.

Elliott gave all four quarterbacks–Kelly Bryant, Hunter Johnson, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice– a look with the ones during the scrimmage.

Elliott said Bryant is feeling the other quarterbacks on his heels.

