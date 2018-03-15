Huggins going to finish with no regrets

Clemson held its first scrimmage of the spring Wednesday evening and defensive tackle Albert Huggins, who is approaching his final season as a Clemson Tiger wants to finish with no regrets.

“I felt like I did pretty good today,” he said. “There were some moments where I could’ve done better, making my technique a little better but I feel like overall it was a pretty good day for me.”

During the 2017 season the defensive tackle had 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback pressures in 220 snaps over 13 games, which included two starts. Huggins is making it one of his goals to earn a starting spot come fall.

I would love to be a starter,” Huggins said Wednesday. “But if I don’t start I’m still going to go out there and get every rep I can. I don’t know where it’s at right now but I am aiming for being a starter.”

With Dexter Lawrence having been out with injury, Huggins has been able to take more reps and prove himself to the coaches more.

“We’re missing the big guy,” he said, “but it is an opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of it.

“I felt like I opened a lot of eyes. It allowed the coaches to believe in me more than they already did so I felt like that was a good thing.”

As hard as Huggins has been working and will continue to work in order to be a starter next season, he is also going in with the mindset to enjoy whatever the season brings. Being his last one, he wants to make sure he enjoys it as well.

“Just play every rep to the fullest and don’t have a dull moment,” he said. “It’s been hard these past four years. It time to have fun. But be serious, and have fun with the rest of the guys.

“I’m getting a great opportunity and I need to take advantage of it. Just play every play to the fullest. When the ball is thrown, run to the ball. Try to get in on every tackle. Shine. When it’s your stage, shine.”