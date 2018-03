Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud discuss his Pro Day performance Thursday with the media.

McCloud said he was blessed to have a Pro Day so he gave it all he had at Clemson’s Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

The Tampa native, who decided to leave school a year early to turn pro, worked out in front of NFL scouts as a wide receiver and as a defensive back on Thursday.

Watch McCloud’s interview with the media and his thoughts on how he did during Pro Day.