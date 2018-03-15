Simms says Tigers need to capitalize on this moment

SAN DIEGO — On Friday, Clemson basketball will be back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years when the Tigers, the No. 5 seed, play No. 12 New Mexico State in the First Round of the Midwest Regional at the Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in San Diego.

“It is unbelievable. It is a great opportunity in front of us right now,” Aamir Simms said from the Clemson locker room on Thursday. “We want to capitalize on this moment. This is everything we have worked for since June.

“Having this moment to play on this big stage is tremendous for us and it is a great opportunity to put Clemson basketball back on the (big stage).”