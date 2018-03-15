Tigers overcame a lot to earn NCAA Tournament invite

SAN DIEGO — Brad Brownell knew he how fortunate he was to coach the Clemson basketball team in his first year at the South Carolina school.

In 2010-’11, he inherited a team that was coming off their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and had players such as the late Demontez Stitt at point guard, Andre Young at the 2-guard position. Jerai Grant started at center, while Tanner Smith and Devin Booker played the forward positions.

The Tigers also had role players such as Milton Jennings, Bryan Narcisse and Zavier Anderson.

“Everybody’s role just kind of developed and evolved,” Brownell said when thinking back to his first team at Clemson. “Obviously, what was rewarding about that was it was a group of guys that I did not know, so for us to come together was a real challenge.”

Those Tigers went on to win 22 games in Brownell’s first year, which included a trip to semifinals of the ACC Tournament and a fourth straight invitation to the NCAA Tournament – the program’s last appearance in The Big Dance.

“I don’t think, if you went back and asked any of those guys when Oliver (Purnell) left, they liked they were getting the head coach at Wright State,” Brownell said. “First off, none of them would have known my name. It was not like they were super excited I was the guy.”

However, it did not take long for those Tigers to buy into what Brownell and his staff was trying to get accomplished.

“I think I earned creditability and trust with them by doing some things … I think they saw that right on the floor, right away, with how we started coaching them,” the Clemson coach said. “So to build a relationship with a group like that when you had not recruited them as was pretty cool. It was really neat.”

Brownell says he feels the same way about this year’s team. Despite all the negativity, the false reports of his firing by other media outlets last April, being picked to finish 13th in the ACC standings and losing their best player to a torn ACL in senior forward Donte Grantham, the Tigers rose above it all to win 23 game thus far, finished tied for third in the ACC, set a school record for wins in ACC play, advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament and earned the program its first NCAA Tournament invite since Brownell’s first year at Clemson.

“Our first team here was similar,” he said. “We have more pieces this year in terms of more overall bodies, but the pieces of that team fit extremely well, just like this team.”

This year’s Tigers, led by Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe, Shelton Mitchell and Eli Thomas grew closer together despite a lot of turnover the last few years and the addition of a lot of new players. Mark Donnal is a graduate transfer from Michigan, David Skara played his first season after transferring in from Valparaiso and then there was the addition of freshmen Aamir Simms, Anthony Oliver, Malik William and Clyde Trapp.

“It is kind of similar this way because of the turnover we had,” Brownell said. “To watch the new infusion of our young people … they breathed some energy into this program.”

It also has been rewarding for Brownell to watch two guys, DeVoe and Grantham, who have really been through the wars of the program, finally make it to the tournament.

“They are both scared,” he said. “They are the guys that lived twenty months with no Littlejohn. They are the guys that had a locker room that was smaller than this (media) room by about half for twenty months. They were the guys that could not just go into the gym anytime they wanted to just to get shots up.

“We rode to Greenville and did all these things. We practiced at inopportune times that were not good for school or being a player some times. So to watch those guys whether all of that and then be rewarded with a great building these last two years and then kind of take on leadership roles and watch them be successful. That is what makes this year really special to me. Watching those two guys, who earned it and waited their turn patiently, and then represented us so well. They are just two unbelievable guys. That is something I will take from this season for a long time.”