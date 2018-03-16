Countdown to First Pitch: NC State

No.. 2 Clemson hosts No. 19 NC State for a series this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. In this edition of Countdown to First Pitch we take a look at the Atlantic Division showdown.

No. 19 NC State (15-3, 2-1 ACC) @ No. 2 Clemson (16-1, 3-0 ACC)

Second-ranked Clemson hosts their second consecutive ACC series as No. 19 NC State comes to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series this weekend. Friday’s contest is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch while Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and Sunday’s finale is set for 1:00 p.m.

The Series

Meetings: 200 (first met in 1921)

Series Record: Clemson leads 117-82-1

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 59-27-1 (CU leads 46-19 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): NC State won 2 of 3 games at NC State in 2017 (3-2, 12-10, 6-15)

Lee: Lee leads 4-3 (3-3 at CU; 1-0 at CofC)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 17-14 all-time on March 16 with an 11-2 mark at home.

The Tigers are 26-14 all-time on March 17 with a 12-3 mark at home.

Clemson is 31-10 all-time on March 18 with a 14-1 mark at home.

The Tigers and Wolfpack have played at least two games against each other every season since 1954.

Clemson has won eight of the last ten home series against NC State dating back to 1998.

The Wolfpack

Head Coach: Elliott Avent (22nd season at NCSU)

2017 Record: 36-25 (16-14; 4th Atlantic) – Lexington Regional – NR

2018 Preseason: 4th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams)

Road Record: 1-0 (13-10 in 2017)

Last Week: Swept two-game midweek home series over UNC Asheville (15-11, 6-2) after taking 2 of 3 at home from Boston College (2-1, 13-7, 3-11) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .341 (8.6 RPG) with 31 2B, 6 3B, 33 HR, 110 BB, 9 HBP, 120 K, 33-40 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.11 ERA, .212 OBA (126 hits), 65 BB & 165 K in 162.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .971 (19 errors in 666 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 14-0 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week: Beat Charleston Southern 5-0 at home on Tuesday after sweeping a three-game series at home against Georgia Tech (3-2, 7-3, 13-2) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .265 (6.9 RPG) with 22 2B, 1 3B, 26 HR, 102 BB, 15 HBP, 143 K, 11-16 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 2.68 ERA, .231 OBA (134 hits), 53 BB & 151 K in 154.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .980 (13 errors in 643 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

NC State

C 12 Brad Debo (SO/.365 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 13 RBI in 16 games in 2018)

1B 18 Evan Edwards (JR/.375 BA with 1 2B, 5 HR, & 13 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

2B 42 J.T. Jarrett (FR/.333 BA with 2 RBI & 7 R in 15 games in 2018)

SS 8 Will Wilson (SO/.338 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 14 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

3B 17 Dillon Cooper (*SO/.349 BA with 2 2B, 14 RBI, & 11 R in 18 games in 2018)

LF 6 Brett Kinneman (JR/.408 BA with 4 2B, 10 HR, & 31 RBI in 18 games in 2018)

CF 15 Josh McLain (SR/.337 BA with 8 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 18 games in 2018)

RF 13 Brock Deatherage (SR/.324 BA with 2 2B, 4 HR, & 13 RBI in 18 games in 2018)

DH 16 Shane Shepard (SR/.250 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 13 RBI in 16 games in 2018)

Clemson

C 27 Chris Williams (SR/.344 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

1B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.345 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

2B 17 Justin Hawkins (*JR/.217 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 10 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.274 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

3B 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.283 BA with 3 HR, 11 RBI, & 8 R in 14 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.224 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

CF 31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.176 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 5 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.276 BA with 2 2B, 6 HR, & 12 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

DH 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.294 BA with 3 2B, 11 RBI, & 13 BB in 16 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO RHP 26 Michael Bienlien (1-0/6 app/1 GS/1.08 ERA (8.1 IP)/.148 OBA (4 hits)/3 BB/6 K)

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (1-0/4 app/4 GS/1.96 ERA (23.0 IP)/.205 OBA (18 hits)/4 BB/23 K)

Game Two

SR LHP 38 Brian Brown (3-0/4 app/4 GS/0.36 ERA (25.1 IP)/.145 OBA (12 hits)/6 BB/26 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (1-0/4 app/4 GS/2.04 ERA (17.2 IP)/.250 OBA (17 hits)/4 BB/12 K)

Game Three

NC State has not announced a starter for Game Three

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (3-0/4 app/4 GS/2.42 ERA (22.1 IP)/.205 OBA (17 hits)/2 BB/17 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. NC State

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Robert Jolly .714 5-1 7 3 5 3 2 0 0 1-1 SB

Drew Wharton .667 3-0 3 1 2 1 0 0 0

Adam Renwick .500 1-0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Seth Beer .400 6-6 20 6 8 6 9 3 1 2 2B, HBP, 1-1 SB

Grayson Byrd .364 3-3 11 1 4 2 2 2 0 2B, HBP

Logan Davidson .267 3-3 15 3 4 1 1 4 0 2B

Kyle Wilkie .250 3-3 4 2 1 0 4 1 0 2 SH

Chris Williams .235 5-4 17 2 4 5 2 5 2 2B, SF

Jordan Greene .105 6-6 19 2 2 2 5 8 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA

Brooks Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Carson Spiers 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Owen Griffith 3.38 2-0 0-0 2.2 1 2 1 2 5 .100

Ryley Gilliam 18.00 2-1 0-1 3.0 6 6 6 3 5 .400

Alex Schnell 27.00 3-0 0-0 3.0 10 9 9 2 1 .588

Mitchell Miller 81.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 2 3 3 1 0 .667