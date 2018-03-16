Countdown to First Pitch: NC State

Countdown to First Pitch: NC State

Baseball

Countdown to First Pitch: NC State

No.. 2 Clemson hosts No. 19 NC State for a series this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.  In this edition of Countdown to First Pitch we take a look at the Atlantic Division showdown.

 

 

No. 19 NC State (15-3, 2-1 ACC) @ No. 2 Clemson (16-1, 3-0 ACC)

Second-ranked Clemson hosts their second consecutive ACC series as No. 19 NC State comes to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series this weekend. Friday’s contest is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch while Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and Sunday’s finale is set for 1:00 p.m.

 

The Series

Meetings:                     200 (first met in 1921)

Series Record:              Clemson leads 117-82-1

Record at Clemson:      Clemson leads 59-27-1 (CU leads 46-19 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s):           NC State won 2 of 3 games at NC State in 2017 (3-2, 12-10, 6-15)

  1. Lee: Lee leads 4-3 (3-3 at CU; 1-0 at CofC)

 

Worth Noting

  • Clemson is 17-14 all-time on March 16 with an 11-2 mark at home.
  • The Tigers are 26-14 all-time on March 17 with a 12-3 mark at home.
  • Clemson is 31-10 all-time on March 18 with a 14-1 mark at home.
  • The Tigers and Wolfpack have played at least two games against each other every season since 1954.
  • Clemson has won eight of the last ten home series against NC State dating back to 1998.

 

The Wolfpack

Head Coach:                Elliott Avent (22nd season at NCSU)

2017 Record:               36-25 (16-14; 4th Atlantic) – Lexington Regional – NR

2018 Preseason:           4th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams)

Road Record:               1-0 (13-10 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Swept two-game midweek home series over UNC Asheville (15-11, 6-2) after taking 2 of 3 at home from Boston College (2-1, 13-7, 3-11) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .341 (8.6 RPG) with 31 2B, 6 3B, 33 HR, 110 BB, 9 HBP, 120 K, 33-40 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.11 ERA, .212 OBA (126 hits), 65 BB & 165 K in 162.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .971 (19 errors in 666 chances)

 

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record:              14-0 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Beat Charleston Southern 5-0 at home on Tuesday after sweeping a three-game series at home against Georgia Tech (3-2, 7-3, 13-2) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .265 (6.9 RPG) with 22 2B, 1 3B, 26 HR, 102 BB, 15 HBP, 143 K, 11-16 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     2.68 ERA, .231 OBA (134 hits), 53 BB & 151 K in 154.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .980 (13 errors in 643 chances)

 

Projected Starting Lineups

NC State

C        12 Brad Debo (SO/.365 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 13 RBI in 16 games in 2018)

1B      18 Evan Edwards (JR/.375 BA with 1 2B, 5 HR, & 13 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

2B      42 J.T. Jarrett (FR/.333 BA with 2 RBI & 7 R in 15 games in 2018)

SS       8 Will Wilson (SO/.338 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 14 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

3B      17 Dillon Cooper (*SO/.349 BA with 2 2B, 14 RBI, & 11 R in 18 games in 2018)

LF       6 Brett Kinneman (JR/.408 BA with 4 2B, 10 HR, & 31 RBI in 18 games in 2018)

CF      15 Josh McLain (SR/.337 BA with 8 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 18 games in 2018)

RF      13 Brock Deatherage (SR/.324 BA with 2 2B, 4 HR, & 13 RBI in 18 games in 2018)

DH      16 Shane Shepard (SR/.250 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 13 RBI in 16 games in 2018)

 

Clemson

C        27 Chris Williams (SR/.344 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

1B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.345 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

2B      17 Justin Hawkins (*JR/.217 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 10 games in 2018)

SS       8 Logan Davidson (SO/.274 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

3B      4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.283 BA with 3 HR, 11 RBI, & 8 R in 14 games in 2018)

LF       13 Drew Wharton (SR/.224 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

CF      31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.176 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 5 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.276 BA with 2 2B, 6 HR, & 12 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

DH      12 Robert Jolly (SR/.294 BA with 3 2B, 11 RBI, & 13 BB in 16 games in 2018)

 

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO RHP 26 Michael Bienlien (1-0/6 app/1 GS/1.08 ERA (8.1 IP)/.148 OBA (4 hits)/3 BB/6 K)

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (1-0/4 app/4 GS/1.96 ERA (23.0 IP)/.205 OBA (18 hits)/4 BB/23 K)

 

Game Two

SR LHP 38 Brian Brown (3-0/4 app/4 GS/0.36 ERA (25.1 IP)/.145 OBA (12 hits)/6 BB/26 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (1-0/4 app/4 GS/2.04 ERA (17.2 IP)/.250 OBA (17 hits)/4 BB/12 K)

 

Game Three

NC State has not announced a starter for Game Three

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (3-0/4 app/4 GS/2.42 ERA (22.1 IP)/.205 OBA (17 hits)/2 BB/17 K)

 

Tiger Career Stats vs. NC State

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Robert Jolly            .714   5-1     7        3        5        3        2        0        0          1-1 SB

Drew Wharton         .667   3-0     3        1        2        1        0        0        0

Adam Renwick        .500   1-0     2        1        1        0        0        0        0

Seth Beer                .400   6-6     20      6        8        6        9        3        1          2 2B, HBP, 1-1 SB

Grayson Byrd          .364   3-3     11      1        4        2        2        2        0          2B, HBP

Logan Davidson       .267   3-3     15      3        4        1        1        4        0          2B

Kyle Wilkie             .250   3-3     4        2        1        0        4        1        0          2 SH

Chris Williams         .235   5-4     17      2        4        5        2        5        2          2B, SF

Jordan Greene        .105   6-6     19      2        2        2        5        8        0

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      OBA

Brooks Crawford     0.00   1-0     0-0     1.0     0        0        0        1        1          .000

Carson Spiers                    0.00   1-0     0-0     0.1     0        0        0        0          0        .000

Owen Griffith                   3.38   2-0     0-0     2.2     1        2        1        2          5        .100

Ryley Gilliam                    18.00  2-1     0-1     3.0     6        6        6        3          5        .400

Alex Schnell            27.00  3-0     0-0     3.0     10      9        9        2        1          .588

Mitchell Miller         81.00  1-0     0-0     0.1     2        3        3        1        0          .667

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
7hr

SAN DIEGO — This time last year, some people wondered if Clemson head coach Brad Brownell would even return for his eighth season in Tiger Town. Following the Tigers’ 17-16 record, two media outlets (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home