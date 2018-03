Seventeen former Clemson players got the opportunity to show off their skills Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Coaches, general managers and scouts from across the NFL were on hand to see what the former Tigers’ had to offer.

All in all, it was a good day for the players who participated as they now hope to get interviews and to work out one-on-one with NFL teams before the 2018 NFL Draft, which begins on April 26.