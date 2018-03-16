Lee's message: "We have lost the first game on Friday and won the series"

Lee's message: "We have lost the first game on Friday and won the series"

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was disappointed with the performance of his team as they fell 4-0 to NC State, but the message he delivered to the team after the loss was that the Tigers have lost the first game plenty of times and come back to win the series.

