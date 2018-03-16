New players played a big role in Tigers' success

SAN DIEGO — There are a lot of reasons why Clemson has made its way back to the NCAA Tournament, but none bigger than the energy the new players brought to the Tigers’ locker room.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp, Malik William and A.J. Oliver were a breath of fresh air in the program. Center Elijah Thomas agreed.

Thomas and the No. 5 seed Tigers will play No. 12 New Mexico State today (9:57 p.m) in the Midwest Region in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in San Diego.