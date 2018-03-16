Top 15 OL says Clemson talking to him the most

Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller’s Zach Carpenter is one of the Midwest’s best offensive linemen in the class of 2019.

While Clemson hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on an offer to Carpenter, he said he has been in contact with the Tigers more than any other school.

“I hear from a lot of schools on a regular basis,” Carpenter told TCI. “Clemson is the one I probably hear from the most.”

Carpenter, who is ranked as the No. 15 offensive guard nationally, has been consistently communicating with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott.

“Coach Caldwell is awesome and I talk to him at least three to four times a week,” Carpenter said. “I also talk to coach Elliott and coach Scott on a regular basis.”

With Clemson showing significant interest, Carpenter made an unofficial visit to campus last season for The Citadel game.

“I had a great time,” he said. “The facilities are amazing, but we really loved the coaching staff more than anything. There appears to be a strong sense of family, and we were impressed by that.”

Carpenter (6-4, 310) doesn’t have another trip to Clemson scheduled as of now, but would likely return if the Tigers offer.

“We are likely going to see what happens with this next recruiting cycle to see if they offer me before taking another unofficial visit,” he said.

Carpenter carries offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, UCLA, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.

Besides the schools that have offered, he is getting interest from Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and others along with Clemson.

After initially planning to commit early, Carpenter could decide to delay a decision until the end of his senior season.

“I originally wanted to commit by the beginning of summer,” he said, “but I may hold off until the end of this upcoming season.”

“I have a few favorites right now,” he added, “but still trying to learn more about these schools before announcing which schools are in my top five.”

Carpenter recently went to Indiana and Ohio State. He is visiting Northwestern this weekend and slated to visit Michigan from April 13-14, while he wants to get to West Virginia, Kentucky and Pittsburgh this spring as well.

As a junior in 2017, Carpenter was named the Ohio Division One Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-State honors.

Clemson has signed an offensive lineman from the state of Ohio in each of the last two recruiting cycles: four-star Matt Bockhorst in 2017 and five-star Jackson Carman in 2018.