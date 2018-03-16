Venables had one positive thing to say

The first spring scrimmage is always a little bit rough. Players haven’t played a simulated game in a while and most are rusty to say the least.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was less than pleased with his defensive unit after Wednesday’s scrimmage.

There were several issues with the secondary, especially at cornerback, in terms of depth. Outside of Trayvon Mullen and Mark Fields there is very little experience.

Apparently, that showed on Wednesday afternoon, as Venables only had one positive thing to say after practice.

“We still like our D-line,” he said.

When asked about the secondary, his answer was slightly different.

“We have a lot of work to do with our secondary,” he said.

It was even worse when he referenced the cornerback situation.

“We’re hurting at cornerback,” he said. “It probably hasn’t been this bad since 2012.”

There also does not seem to be just one or two problems. This could be a situation that continues on through summer even after freshmen Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael join the team. However, you look at it, watching his secondary play on Wednesday made Venables feel sick.

Venables even jokingly suggested that they are considering taking a graduate transfer…and then took a lighthearted stab at rival South Carolina.

“We don’t get grad transfers here. That’s another school…not us,” he said.

Either way, Venables will have to play with the cards he has been dealt, but it looks like he will count on riding that strong defensive line to get the win on defense this year.

“We’ve got what we’ve got,” he said. “Hopefully we can get there with our front four.”