Brownell proud of the way his team played

SAN DIEGO — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said he is proud of the way his team played Friday in beating New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional in San Diego.

“I thought we executed our game plan exceptionally well and showed very good poise down the stretch and late in the game when they made a run,” he said during his Saturday press conference with the media at the Viejas Arena in San Diego. “So excited about that.

“We know we have our hands full with an Auburn team that is extremely talented and has a lot of similarities, especially with the guards.”

Clemson and Auburn will tip off at 7:10 p.m. eastern time on Sunday. The winner moves on to the Sweet 16.

Watch Brad Brownell’s press conference at the 17:30 mark