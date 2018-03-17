Clemson's guards shine in the first round

SAN DIEGO — The 5th-seeded Clemson Tigers opened NCAA Tournament play with a convincing, 79-68, win over 12th-seeded New Mexico State in the Midwest Region Friday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The Tigers’ guards led the way as Shelton Mitchell, Gabe Devoe, and Marcquise Reed combined for 60 of Clemson’s 79 points. Mitchell led the way with 23 points, while DeVoe added 22 and Reed dropped in 15 points.

Mitchell also had five assists in the victory.

Check out head coach Brad Brownell speak about their contributions to Clemson’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2011 and first round win since the 1997 season.