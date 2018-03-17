Georgia OL calls Clemson visit 'a way different experience'

Conyers (Ga.) Rockdale County 2019 offensive lineman Brian Thomas was invited to attend Clemson’s junior day event for prospects on March 3.

He made the trip, and Clemson made a unique impression on him.

“It was a way different experience,” Thomas told TCI. “The coaches and players were interactive… They’re really all about the players. Most schools, the coaches are the most praised, but at Clemson you know it’s about you and the boys you call family.”

Thomas was accompanied on the visit by his sister, younger brother and nephew.

“They loved it,” he said.

“My nephew even said he wanted to commit,” Thomas added, laughing.

For Thomas, the highlight of the visit was trying on a Clemson uniform during the customary photoshoot. He also enjoyed taking in the Tigers’ spring practice that day.

“At the end, we were able to dress up and take pics,” Thomas said. “Watching them practice was a nice experience too.”

Thomas (6-3, 290) spent time with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who expressed interest after extending the junior day invitation.

“He was basically telling (me) to stay patient and hungry,” Thomas said.

Several smaller schools are showing interest in Thomas as well. He has also been to Georgia Southern, Mercer and Alabama A&M this year, is visiting Western Carolina today and plans to check out Samford on April 7.

Thomas hopes to return to Clemson after a great first time on campus.

“I’m trying to get back up there,” he said.