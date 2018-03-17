Lee disappointed his team didn't compete Saturday

Lee disappointed his team didn't compete Saturday

Baseball

Lee disappointed his team didn't compete Saturday

CLEMSON, SC – Head coach Monte Lee was not pleased that he didn’t see his team competing for nine innings on Saturday as they fell to NC State to lose the series.

Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

CLEMSON, SC – Robert Jolly and Kyle Wilkie each had two hits for the Tigers as they fell 6-1 to NC State Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Watch their postgame press conference on TCITV:

reply
3hr

SAN DIEGO — It did not take long for New Mexico State to figure out it was not going to get much action at the rim on Friday night. In the first five minutes of No. 5 Clemson’s 79-68 win over the No. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home