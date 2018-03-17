Mississippi QB breaks down 'amazing' visit to Clemson

A class of 2019 quarterback under evaluation by Clemson made a visit to campus this week.

Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove’s John Rhys Plumlee checked out the school and program on Thursday with his parents.

“It was really an amazing visit,” Plumlee told The Clemson Insider.

Plumlee (6-0, 190) was shown around by quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and also spent time with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“The facilities are some of the best I have seen,” Plumlee said, “and Coach Streeter and Coach Dabo seem to be really nice Christian men.”

Streeter had been in contact with Plumlee for more than a month leading up to the visit.

Clemson has dispensed three offers to uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2019 class to date: Sam Howell, Taisun Phommachanh and Jalon Jones.

The Tigers let Plumlee know he is firmly in the mix for an offer, as well.

“Coach Streeter said he is going to come watch me throw in the spring at some point,” Plumlee said. “They said that they are stingy with their offers, so when they do offer a player it is a commitable offer. They said they are actively recruiting four and I am one of them, and if they see what they want from me I will likely receive an offer.”

Plumlee holds Power Five offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.

Some of the aforementioned schools view him as a receiver or defensive back, while Clemson is recruiting him solely as a quarterback.

“If I were to receive a Clemson offer, it would most definitely be a blessing,” Plumlee said. “Clemson seems to be a very nice school with good people in it and surrounding it.”

Plumlee also visited South Alabama, Georgia and UAB this week. He said he doesn’t have any other visits scheduled as of now and has no leaders or timeframe for his decision.

As a junior in 2017, Plumlee completed 128-of-202 passes for 1,759 yards and 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also ran for 599 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries.