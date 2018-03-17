Playing in the ACC helped the Tigers in the first round

SAN DIEGO — Clemson’s Marcquise Reed says playing in the ACC day in and day out helped prepare the Tigers for what they were going to see from New Mexico State on Friday.

The Tigers proved it by beating the Aggies, 79-68, at the Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in San Diego.

Reed scored 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting as Clemson advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997. The Tigers, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, will play No. 4 Auburn on Sunday at 7:10 p.m. eastern time.