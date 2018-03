SAN DIEGO — Following Clemson’s 79-68 win over New Mexico State on Friday at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in San Diego, Clemson’s players gathered around in the locker room to move their name into the second round of the NCAA Tournament Bracket.

The Tigers (24-9) advanced to play Auburn in the second round on Sunday. Tip off for Sunday’s game is at 7:10 p.m. eastern standard time.

Friday was Clemson first win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 1997.