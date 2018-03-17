Wilkie, Jolly Postgame

CLEMSON, SC – Robert Jolly and Kyle Wilkie each had two hits for the Tigers as they fell 6-1 to NC State Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Watch their postgame press conference on TCITV:
CLEMSON, SC – Head coach Monte Lee was not pleased that he didn’t see his team competing for nine innings on Saturday as they fell to NC State to lose the series. Watch coach Lee’s (…)
Second-ranked Clemson jumped ahead early against No. 10 NC State on Saturday, but it was all Wolfpack the rest of the way as they beat the lethargic Tigers, 6-1, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. NC State won the (…)
SAN DIEGO — It did not take long for New Mexico State to figure out it was not going to get much action at the rim on Friday night. In the first five minutes of No. 5 Clemson’s 79-68 win over the No. (…)
SAN DIEGO — Clemson’s Marcquise Reed says playing in the ACC day in and day out helped prepare the Tigers for what they were going to see from New Mexico State on Friday. The Tigers proved it by (…)
Second-ranked Clemson took an early 1-0 lead against No. 10 NC State in the bottom of the second inning on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Seth Beer and Drew Wharton both walked to lead off (…)
Conyers (Ga.) Rockdale County 2019 offensive lineman Brian Thomas was invited to attend Clemson’s junior day event for prospects on March 3. He made the trip, and Clemson made a unique impression on (…)
SAN DIEGO — The 5th-seeded Clemson Tigers opened NCAA Tournament play with a convincing, 79-68, win over 12th-seeded New Mexico State in the Midwest Region Friday at Viejas Arena in San (…)
The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 2 Clemson’s 4-0 loss to No. 19 NC State in game one of the weekend series on Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Wolfpack (16-3, 3-1 (…)
SAN DIEGO — Following Clemson’s 79-68 win over New Mexico State on Friday at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in San Diego, Clemson’s players gathered around in the locker room to (…)
A class of 2019 quarterback under evaluation by Clemson made a visit to campus this week. Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove’s John Rhys Plumlee checked out the school and program on Thursday with his (…)