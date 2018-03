SAN DIEGO — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said he was “so proud of his team to play well on this stage” following the Tigers’ 84-53 victory over Auburn Sunday at the Viejas Arena in San Diego.

With the win, the largest over a ranked opponent in school history, Clemson advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

Watch Brownell and guards Gabe DeVoe and Marcquise Reed’s press conference following the Tigers’ win.