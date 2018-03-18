Byrd, Davidson Postgame

Grayson Byrd and Logan Davidson talk about being swept by NC State and look ahead to the Tigers’ first week on the road.
Grayson Byrd and Logan Davidson talk about being swept by NC State and look ahead to the Tigers’ first week on the road.
Clemson head coach Monte Lee liked the way his team competed Sunday and said he thought his team outplayed NC State. Lee said “we’re 16-4” and most would have been happy with (…)
Sophomore infielder Will Wilson cranked two solo home runs for No. 10 NC State, including a late game-winning homer, and four NC State relievers combined to pitch eight innings without allowing an earned (…)
Second-ranked Clemson scored a two-out run against No. 10 NC State to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After Robert Jolly fouled out to the third baseman (…)
SAN DIEGO — In practice his teammates see it all the time. Aamir Simms takes the basketball, glides up the court and then makes a spectacular dunk. They had been waiting for him to do it in a game all (…)
Courtesy of second baseman Grayson Byrd, second-ranked Clemson took an early 3-1 lead in the second inning against No. 10 NC State on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Following a four-pitch walk by (…)
No. 10 NC State quickly took a 1-0 lead against second-ranked Clemson in the top of the first inning Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but the Tigers wasted no time tying it up. Logan Davidson (…)
SAN DIEGO — While some schools used the 90 minutes Saturday to practice at Viejas Arena for today’s second-round action in the NCAA Tournament in San Diego, Clemson practiced at a local high school (…)
Following second-ranked Clemson’s series opening loss to No. 10 NC State on Friday, Tigers head coach Monte Lee’s biggest message to his team was that it needed to compete harder in order to (…)
SAN DIEGO — Clemson has enjoyed its time in San Diego so far. Of course it helps when you win. The Tigers are coming off a 79-68 victory over New Mexico State on Friday to advance to the second-round (…)
The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 2 Clemson’s 6-1 loss to No. 19 NC State on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (16-3, 3-2 ACC) took an early 1-0 (…)