Byrd, Davidson Postgame

Byrd, Davidson Postgame

Baseball

Byrd, Davidson Postgame

Grayson Byrd and Logan Davidson talk about being swept by NC State and look ahead to the Tigers’ first week on the road.

 

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson head coach Monte Lee liked the way his team competed Sunday and said he thought his team outplayed NC State.  Lee said “we’re 16-4” and most would have been happy with (…)

reply
4hr

Courtesy of second baseman Grayson Byrd, second-ranked Clemson took an early 3-1 lead in the second inning against No. 10 NC State on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Following a four-pitch walk by (…)

reply
6hr

SAN DIEGO — While some schools used the 90 minutes Saturday to practice at Viejas Arena for today’s second-round action in the NCAA Tournament in San Diego, Clemson practiced at a local high school (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home