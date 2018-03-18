Byrd, Tigers take early lead

Courtesy of second baseman Grayson Byrd, second-ranked Clemson took an early 3-1 lead in the second inning against No. 10 NC State on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Following a four-pitch walk by Drew Wharton, Byrd ripped a double down the right-field line to drive in Wharton and give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Byrd advanced to third on the throw to home plate and then scored on a sacrifice fly to right field from Kyle Wilkie.

NC State freshman pitcher Nick Swiney, making his his first career start, was replaced by reliever Nolan Clenney after Byrd’s double. Swiney was charged with three earned runs on three hits and two walks in just one inning pitched.