Clemson enjoying its time in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Clemson has enjoyed its time in San Diego so far. Of course it helps when you win.

The Tigers are coming off a 79-68 victory over New Mexico State on Friday to advance to the second-round of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Regional, will be play No. 4 seed Auburn today at 7:10 p.m., at the Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 next week in Omaha.

Though this is still a business trip, Clemson’s Aamir Simms says the Tigers have enjoyed their time in the sun this past week in sunny California.