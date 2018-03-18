Clemson players' locker room celebration after Auburn win

SAN DIEGO — Following Clemson’s 84-53 victory over Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Clemson’s players celebrated the historic win and their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a little dancing and fun.

With the win, Clemson improved to 25-9 on the season, tying for the most wins in a season in school history. The 31-point margin of victory was also the largest by a Clemson team over a ranked opponent. Auburn was ranked No. 19 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Watch the Tigers’ celebration on TCITV.